S.Finance (SFG) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $5,972.43 and $209,952.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004332 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,719.06 or 0.99429552 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00038827 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance.

S.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage.”

