SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SFQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.31) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($20.00) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SAF-Holland Price Performance

SFQ stock opened at €7.60 ($7.75) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.76. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €6.02 ($6.14) and a 12-month high of €13.80 ($14.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28. The company has a market cap of $344.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.56.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.