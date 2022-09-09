SAFE DEAL (SFD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47,247.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $47,247.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004576 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00357993 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00790083 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015409 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020198 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About SAFE DEAL
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,109,747 coins and its circulating supply is 4,082,605 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
SAFE DEAL Coin Trading
