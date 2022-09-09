SAFE DEAL (SFD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47,247.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $47,247.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004576 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00357993 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00790083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015409 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,109,747 coins and its circulating supply is 4,082,605 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

