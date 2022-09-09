Safe Market Capitalization Tops $184.13 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $184.13 million and $150,514.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.84 or 0.00041483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00140847 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00247258 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001567 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

