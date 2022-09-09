SafeMoon Inu One Day Volume Reaches $13,471.00 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $13,471.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.38 or 1.00001197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036358 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu (CRYPTO:SMI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2021. SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu. SafeMoon Inu’s official website is safemooninu.com.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. The upcoming play-to-earn metaverse gaming platform SMI Play with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

