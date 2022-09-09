Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.11.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,263. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $150.48 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

