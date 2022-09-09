Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 9,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,231,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

