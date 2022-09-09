Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanderson Farms

About Sanderson Farms

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 60.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 352.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

