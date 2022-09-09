Sands Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.15% of iRhythm Technologies worth $476,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LTS One Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 777,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,724,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,290,000 after buying an additional 309,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after buying an additional 287,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $4.97 on Friday, reaching $159.83. 2,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,760. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.51. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.10.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

