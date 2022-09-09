Sands Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,782,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 581,676 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 5.47% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $373,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $63,986,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,533,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 152.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 332,503 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $119.42. 1,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,733. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.