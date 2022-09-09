Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

