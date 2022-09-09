Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 1.4% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.14.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,865.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,865.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 18,707 shares of company stock worth $1,497,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

