Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Marathon Digital makes up 3.5% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,623 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $13.26 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

