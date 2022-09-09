Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

NYSE BFS opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Saul Centers Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 111.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at about $1,031,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

