Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

NYSE BFS opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Saul Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 111.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at about $1,031,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading

