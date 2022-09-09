Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.28. 2,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

