Scotiabank Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$69.00

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.10.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. BCE has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of BCE by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BCE by 42.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

