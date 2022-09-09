Seele-N Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.62 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,964.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00063168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00071322 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005572 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00078709 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.