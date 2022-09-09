Segra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Segra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,569,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406,992 shares during the period. Denison Mines makes up approximately 15.4% of Segra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Segra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Denison Mines worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,506,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,873 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,676,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after buying an additional 8,398,146 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,781,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,650,000 after buying an additional 609,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,559,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,612 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denison Mines Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.