SelfKey (KEY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103.10 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $26.70 million and approximately $103.10 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00037080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004162 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,179.96 or 0.99755161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036722 BTC.

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

