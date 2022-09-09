Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Serum has a market capitalization of $223.30 million and $27.17 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00037418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,220.19 or 0.99616187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00038665 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.