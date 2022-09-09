ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Cut to Underperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $165.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.50.
ShockWave Medical Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of SWAV stock opened at $293.20 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $314.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.82 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical
In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $217,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $484,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,776.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $217,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,362 shares of company stock valued at $29,578,512. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
About ShockWave Medical
ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.
