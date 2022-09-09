Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER) Shares Sold by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,292,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Sierra Lake Acquisition comprises about 1.4% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Sierra Lake Acquisition worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 300,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $548,000.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Stock Performance

SIER remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.40.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Profile

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

