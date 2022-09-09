Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

