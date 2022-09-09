Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 222.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

