Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 601,325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,207,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,197.8% during the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 404,303 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,515,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $7,074,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $28.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.