Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,906,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,083,000 after buying an additional 3,398,214 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,036,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 461.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 166,870 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 595,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after buying an additional 132,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,349,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 90,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.60 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06.

