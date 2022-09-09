Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.
Shares of CL stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
