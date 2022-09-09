Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

