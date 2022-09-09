Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,221 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QVAL. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QVAL stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31.

