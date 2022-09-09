Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 620 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $372.10. 223,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,982. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.51 and a 200-day moving average of $379.27.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

