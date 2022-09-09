Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $531.62. The stock had a trading volume of 38,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,379. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $526.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

