Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in NIO were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $2,103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,261,000 after acquiring an additional 513,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 1,709,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,613,360. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.96. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.