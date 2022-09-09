Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $56.27 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,627 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 9.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $56,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IVW stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 99,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.