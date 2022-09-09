Silicon Valley Capital Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.98. 13,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.17. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44.
