Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) PT Lowered to $2.50

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Skillsoft Stock Down 14.9 %

SKIL stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Insider Activity

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillsoft news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Skillsoft by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 843,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,500,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillsoft

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Recommended Stories

