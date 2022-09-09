Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

SWBI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $127,600 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,477.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 148,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

