Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance
SWBI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.68.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,477.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 148,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
