SORA Hits Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (XOR)

SORA (XOR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One SORA coin can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00009603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SORA has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. SORA has a market cap of $3.11 million and $251,641.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SORA Coin Profile

XOR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2019. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 1,528,094 coins. The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA’s official website is sora.org. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SORA

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

