SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading 1.1% Higher

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.37. 83,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 305,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

SOS Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SOS by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.