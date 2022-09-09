Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.
SWX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.13. 465,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,948. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.16.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
