Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.13. 465,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,948. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,855,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

