SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target Raised to $36.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Insider Activity at SpartanNash

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.