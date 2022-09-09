SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,831 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $510,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $158.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

