SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Stock Price Up 105.3%

Shares of SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC – Get Rating) rose 105.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

SpectralCast Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

SpectralCast Company Profile

SpectralCast, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television.

