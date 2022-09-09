Stacks (STX) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week

Stacks (STX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001804 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $510.77 million and approximately $18.23 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00163243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00096807 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) is a PoX coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,879,076 coins. The official website for Stacks is www.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

