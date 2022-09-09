StaFi (FIS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.36 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00095410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00074700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032889 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002526 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi (FIS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

