Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,012. Stantec has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stantec by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 240.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stantec by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

