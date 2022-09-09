Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Down 8.3%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 139,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 280,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Star Diamond Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$52.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

