Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

