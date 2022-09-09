Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 3,100 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $125.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,180. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.91.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,844,000 after purchasing an additional 377,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.