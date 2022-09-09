Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $250,823,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

MA stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $332.80. 19,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.75 and a 200-day moving average of $342.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $321.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

