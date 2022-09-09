Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 24,034 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.22. 11,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

